Russia sends 10 tons of humanitarian to Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia has delivered 10 tons of humanitarian aid for the residents of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

The humanitarian aid has been collected by charity organizations.

The cargo will be transported to Stepanakert. The humanitarian aid includes food, baby toys, stationery, as well as equipment for the educational institutions of the border communities of Artsakh.

“The goods will be provided to kindergartens, schools, large families, those who have lost loved ones, the people in need and the families of internally displaced”, representative of the Russian peacekeeping troops Dmitry Tusidi said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan