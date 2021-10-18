Productive cooperation established between Russia and Armenia in different directions – Putin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the participants of the 8th Russian-Armenian Inter-Regional Conference, stating that a comprehensive dialogue and productive cooperation in different directions have been established between the two countries, RIA Novosti reports.

“The relations of Russia and Armenia, which are based on centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual respect, are of allied nature. A comprehensive political dialogue and a productive cooperation in different directions have been created between our countries. The interregional cooperation plays a key role in the development of the Russian-Armenian ties, which allows to implement the mutually beneficial programs in economic, social, infrastructure, humanitarian and many other areas”, Putin said in his address, published at the Kremlin website.

He highlighted the fact that during the conference the officials of Armenia and Russia, the NGOs, academic, expert and business circle will be able to make an exchange of experience, discuss the bilateral agenda and outline the future work directions.

“I expect that the conference will be held in a creative, constructive spirit and will lead to new initiatives which will help to strengthen the productive partnership, as well as to promote the integration processes in the Eurasian space”, the Russian leader said, wishing good luck to the conference participants.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan