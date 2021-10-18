COVID-19: 588,385 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A total of 588,385 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, of which the first dose is 403,431 and the second dose – 184,954, the ministry of healthcare reports.

The following vaccines are available in Armenia: AstraZenca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, CoronaVac, Moderna.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan