President Sarkissian lays flowers at the statue of St. Gregory Narekatsi in the Vatican Gardens

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian visited the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, walked around the cathedral, viewed the statue of St. Gregory the Illuminator placed in the external niche of the cathedral.

As ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian also visited the Vatican Museums, viewed the art collections of the Popes which include the most famous classical sculptures and masterpieces of Renaissance art.

President Armen Sarrkissian visited and laid flowers at the bronze statue of St. Gregory Narekatsi, the great forefather of the Armenian people, who has been declared “Doctor of the Universal Church” by Pope Francis, standing in the heart of the Catholic world, in the Vatican Gardens.

The President noted that Grigor Narekatsi and his legacy are an eternal symbol of solidarity between the two Christian communities.

President Sarkissian also visited the part of the Vatican Gardens where the Armenian cross-stone (khachkar) donated by Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin I to His Holiness Pope John Paul II in 1996 is placed.