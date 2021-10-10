Irakli Garibashvili called productive talks with Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili assessed the talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as productive. The Prime Minister of Georgia wrote about this in his microblog on Twitter, according to Armenpress.

“In the frames of my visit to Armenia held productive talks with PM NikolPashinyan. Discussed bilateral cooperation, new peace initiative for South Caucasus region & Georgias readiness to pursue active mediation to create more opportunities for sustainable peace & development in the region” Garibashvili noted.