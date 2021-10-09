It is extremely difficult to imagine peaceful coexistence of two peoples when Baku builds “trophy-parks” - Alen Simonyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan gave an exclusive interview to the Russian "RBK" TV channel within the framework of his official visit to Russia.

During the extensive conversation with Ilya Doronov, Alen Simonyan referred to the allied nature of the Armenian-Russian relations, the agreements reached during the meetings with high-ranking Russian officials, spoke about the steps aimed at establishing peace in the region and ways to overcome the concequences of the 44-day war.

The head of the parliament stressed that the Armenian side is not in favor of military solutions, the issues should be resolved peacefully.

“It is very important that my first foreign visit took place to a country which is an ally of the Republic of Armenia, and for me personally it was very important to come to Moscow first. I think the visit is completely successful," Alen Simonyan said, adding that during the meetings he offered to find concrete solutions to the problems. An agreement has been reached to discuss positions in advance to work more coordinated at internaitonal platforms”, Simonyan said.

Ilya Doronov inquired about the process of overcoming the consequences of the war in Armenia.

“It is difficult to come to normal life when we learn about prisoners of war every day, when relatives are waiting for their children, brothers and spouses. It is very difficult when Turkey and Azerbaijan hold military exercises in the region every month literally a few kilometers away from us”, Simonyan emphasized.

Touching upon the regional issues and possible contacts with Azerbaijan, the National Assembly President stated. "It is extremely difficult to imagine the peaceful coexistence of the two peoples in a situation when, for example, in Baku, so-called 'trophy parks' are being built, mannequins of burning or killed Armenian soldiers are being displayed."

The November 9 declaration and the events of the following period were touched upon. Alen Simonyan spoke about the unconstructive attitude of Azerbaijan, the Armenian prisoners of war held in that country and the necessity of an immediate return of the captured and missing persons.

"The Azerbaijani soldiers are in the territory of Armenia. We offered to withdraw forces simultaneously until the borders are clarified, but the Azerbaijani side has not done so yet. These are the most important issues along with the return of the captives," Alen Simonyan said.