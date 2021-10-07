Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Nobel Committee said today, reports TASS.

The 2021 Prize was awarded to Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”, the Committee said.








