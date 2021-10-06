Parliament Speaker visits Holy Transfiguration Church of New Nakhijevan and Russia Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. During his official visit in Russia Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and his delegation visited the Holy Transfiguration Church of the New Nakhijevan and Russia Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Parliament’s press service said.

Primate of the Diocese Archbishop Ezras Nersisyan delivered his blessings to the Speaker and his delegation, wishing productive activity.

At the meeting Speaker Simonyan presented some details from his visit to Russia. The meeting also focused on the Homeland-Diaspora ties and the role and importance of the Armenian church in this process. Issues relating to the Diocese were also discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan