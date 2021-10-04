Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

PM Pashinyan honors memory of those fallen for Lithuania's independence

PM Pashinyan honors memory of those fallen for Lithuania's independence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited Antakalnis Military Cemetery in Vilnius, where he honored the memory of those fallen for Lithuania's independence, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.








