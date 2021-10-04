PM Pashinyan honors memory of those fallen for Lithuania's independence
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited Antakalnis Military Cemetery in Vilnius, where he honored the memory of those fallen for Lithuania's independence, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.
