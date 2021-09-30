UK encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to find negotiated settlement to current impasse

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to Armenia John Gallagher commented on the unresolved Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the fact that a year after the war the Azerbaijani leadership continues its militaristic rhetoric, presenting territorial claims against Armenia and not withdrawing its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia for already five months.

During a conference dedicated to climate change, the Ambassador told reporters that the UK government calls on the sides “to come to the table and find a negotiated settlement to this current impasse”. The Ambassador said that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the right platform for that.

“The position of UK Government is that we encourage both sides to come, to speak to find a negotiated settlement to this current impasse. We are firmly at a view that the OSCE Minsk Group is the right forum for that, and we encourage both Armenia and Azerbaijan to come to the table and to find a sustainable and long-lasting solution”, the Ambassador said.