‘If we feel there is a need for getting vaccinated again, we must definitely do that’ – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Vaccine protects from getting infected with COVID-19 by 97.5% and from hospitalization by 98.2%, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“The infection rate among the vaccinated people is lower than the cases of re-infection. Re-infection cases could reach up to 3-4%”, the PM said.

Commenting on the coming order of the minister of healthcare according to which starting from October 1 employed citizens should either present a document proving their vaccination or get tested against COVID-19 twice a month, which is not for free, the PM stated: “I am surprised by the question claiming that additional costs are set up for the people for testing. No additional cost is set up for the people because people do not need to spend that money, as the government cares that all people get vaccination absolutely for free. The citizen decides whether to spend a money or not”.

He stated that attempts are made to see a conspiracy in the vaccination. “But I want to note that the government was the first to get vaccinated. All people in this hall are vaccinated if they have no contraindications. I am vaccinated as well, my family members are vaccinated. If we feel that there is a necessity to get vaccinated again connected with antibodies, we must definitely do that. Today we have capacities to vaccinate up to 10,000 people daily”, he said, again calling on all citizens to keep the coronavirus-related rules.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan