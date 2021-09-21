Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 September

Swedish Ambassador congratulates 30th anniversary of Armenian Independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson congratulated the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Independence.

“I congratulate the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Armenia. My best wishes to all Armenians”, the Swedish Ambassador said in Armenian in a video message.

 

 

