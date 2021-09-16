Expanded-format CSTO meeting underway in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The expanded-format meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is taking part in the meeting. His delegation includes Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

After the session the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will host the CSTO leaders for a luncheon.

