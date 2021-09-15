Iranian prisoners extradited from Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Six Iranians imprisoned in Armenia were transferred to Iran, IRNA reported citing the Iranian embassy.
“The Iranian inmates were released after efforts made by the embassy and meetings held between Iranian and Armenian officials”, IRNA reported.
The transfer was conducted based on an extradition treaty.
More prisoners are planned to be transferred to Iran according to the agreement.
