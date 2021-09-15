Comprehensive resolution is extremely important – US ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has touched upon the illegal actions of the Azerbaijani authorities on the Goris-Kapan road in the Syunik province, where the Azeri police have set up checkpoints near Vorotan.

“What we think is extremely important and what we are seeing happening in Syunik marz and particularly on the road between Goris and Kapan is the point that we have been making since the ceasefire arrangement that was announced last November, that is that there is a need for a comprehensive settlement, for Armenia and Azerbaijan to really be able to see a long term peace,” the US Ambassador said.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan