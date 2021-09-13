Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

Armenian President appoints new Ambassadors to Belarus and Qatar

Armenian President appoints new Ambassadors to Belarus and Qatar

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia, Razmik Khumaryan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus, and Armen Sargsyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Qatar, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.








