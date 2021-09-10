Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 September

Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a Security Council meeting, his office reported.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








