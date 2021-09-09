Moscow closely follows discussions on peace agreement in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno- Karabakh status clarification

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russia is closely following the discussions on the signing of a peace treaty in Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the weekly briefing.

''We closely follow the ongoing discussions in Armenia and Azerbaijan on the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries and on the clarification of the Nagorno Karabakh status'', Zakharova said.

She noted that, unfortunately, fundamental disagreements over political issues still remain. "Therefore, at this stage, Moscow considers it necessary to strictly adhere to all the provisions of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. Russia hopes that these steps will help create conditions for the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," Zakharova said.