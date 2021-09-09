Pashinyan to visit city of Batumi in Georgia
TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the city of Batumi on September 9 as part of his official visit to Georgia.
On September 8, the Armenian PM had meetings with the Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
