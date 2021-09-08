MUNDUS VINI 2021: Armenian winemakers return with 9 medals, 6 gold and 2 silver were brought home by Armenia Wine Winery

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS."Armenia Wine Takar is the best of its kind," announces the prestigious Grand International Wine Award MUNDUS VINI, where Takar red dry of 8 Armenia Wine Medal winner wines is awarded the honorary title of Best of Show. This unprecedented victory of the company is a new benchmark for the Armenian wine.

Founded 20 years ago in Germany, the world-famous Grand International Wine Award is considered one of the largest and most influential wine competitions in the world. Every year, thousands of producers from more than 45 countries take part in this competition, which sets the quality of wine, and the evaluation is carried out by about 170 world experts in the field, sommeliers and winemakers.

For four days, a highly qualified wine jury tasted and evaluated about 4,500 wines from around the world and selected the best ones. Armenia's results in the 29th Grand International Wine Award MUNDUS VINI are impressive: Armenia Wine is one of the gold medalists of the platform of honor with 8 medals in total․

The wineries that receive this award are especially honored․ Best of Show is given only to the best wine in its category, which has become the Takar dry red wine of Armenia Wine winery's 2019 harvest.

Awards were given to different style wines of the company, made from purely Armenian grape varieties, as well as an assembly of Armenian and European varieties.

The following wines of Armenia Wine company won gold and silver medals.

Gold medal: Yerevan 782 BC red dry 2020

Gold medal: Yerevan 782 BC white dry 2020

Gold Medal: Takar red dry 2019

Gold medal: Takar Reserve 2016

Gold medal: Tariri white dry 2018

Gold medal: Tariri red dry 2018

Silver medal: Armenia red dry 2020

Silver medal: Takar white dry 2019

""Dreams come true at Armenia Wine ... We have awards from various international competitions, however, being awarded the title of Best of Show Armenia further increases our responsibility. We are very proud to be the worthy face of Armenian winemaking in the international wine market, as the competition was really tough," said Jean-Baptiste Soula, Chief Wine Consultant of Armenia Wine from Bordeaux, France.

Armenia Wine has been participating in the MUNDUS VINI international competition since 2016, raising the rating of Armenia's winemaking by continuously winning medals. This triumph testifies to the stable position adopted by the company, that is, to present quality Armenian wines that meet world standards, which are competitive in the international market.

The unprecedented success of Armenia Wine sets a new status for Armenian wine among world consumers, as the experienced members of the jury have already guaranteed its superiority through a "blind" tasting.

"This victory of the wines brings great honor not only to our company, but also to our homeland, which has a winemaking history of centuries, returning to the old proud title of 'cradle of winemaking,'" concludes Armenia Wine winemaker Grigor Aleksanyan.