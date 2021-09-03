Russian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement about ceasefire violation committed by the Armenian side

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone have not recorded a ceasefire violation incident during the past day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry of Russia. By this, the Russian Defense Ministry denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry about the ceasefire violation incident committed by the Defense Army of Artsakh in Shushi direction.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani defense ministry had issued a statement that allegedly on September 3 from 01:00 to 02:15 the Armenian side opened fire at one of the Azerbaijani positions in Shushi, but after the counteractions of the Azerbaijani side, retreated suffereing casualties. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh had announced about the Azerbaijani disinformation, noting that the Defense Army units strictly respect the ceasefire regime and only take counteractions for preventing the provocations of the adversary.