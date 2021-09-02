Survey: 61% of respondents in Armenia in favor of medical insurance

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Zvart Avedisian Onanian Center for Health Services Research and Development (CHSR) at the American University of Armenia has carried out a public opinion research to assess the level of citizens’ readiness to pay for medical insurance.

The results of the survey have been published at the Facebook page of the ministry of health.

The survey has been conducted among people aged from 18 to 65.

61% of the respondents said they are in favor of the medical insurance.

Nearly 73% said they are ready to pay 2-6% from their monthly income for using the medical insurance.

Only 9% said they are not ready to pay for it.

13% couldn’t answer to the question.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan