No checkpoints set up on Goris-Kapan road

YEREVAN, 27 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. No checkpoint has been set up on the Goris-Kapan road, the commander of the NSS Border Troops, Colonel Arman Maralchyan told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the information spread in the media that a Russian-Azerbaijani joint checkpoint has allegedly been located on the Goris-Kapan road.

"There is no checkpoint. The road has been opened, the traffic has been restored for all types of vehicles’’, said Colonel Arman Maralchyan.