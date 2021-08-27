No checkpoints set up on Goris-Kapan road
21:42, 27 August, 2021
YEREVAN, 27 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. No checkpoint has been set up on the Goris-Kapan road, the commander of the NSS Border Troops, Colonel Arman Maralchyan told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the information spread in the media that a Russian-Azerbaijani joint checkpoint has allegedly been located on the Goris-Kapan road.
"There is no checkpoint. The road has been opened, the traffic has been restored for all types of vehicles’’, said Colonel Arman Maralchyan.
