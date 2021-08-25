European Stocks - 24-08-21
MOSCOW, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 24 August:
The value of German DAX is up by 0.33% to 15905.85 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.28% to 6664.31 points, British FTSE is up by 0.24% to 7125.78 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.66% to 1660.90 points.
