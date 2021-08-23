Russia plans signing new contract with Turkey on S-400 supllies
YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia plans to sign a new contract with Turkey on delivering a new batch of S-400 missile systems, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Alexander Mikheev, General Director of Rosoboronexport announced, adding that negotiations with Turkey are in the final stage.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 19:24 Russia plans signing new contract with Turkey on S-400 supllies
- 18:43 President of Armenian parliament congratulates on 31st anniversary of adoption of Declaration of Independence
- 18:03 Armenian MoD delegation to participate in the "Army-2021" international military-technical conference in Moscow
- 17:43 Armenia displays real eagerness for developing CSTO, says Secretary General
- 17:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-08-21
- 17:10 Asian Stocks - 23-08-21
- 15:47 Armenian military reports losing contact with officer
- 15:38 Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16
- 15:35 Armenian President calls situation in Afghanistan “extremely worrying”
- 15:20 Prominent doctor Bagrat Alekyan awarded Order of Alexander Nevsky by Vladimir Putin
- 14:47 Armenian PM participates in online CSTO summit
- 14:11 Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 31st anniversary of Independence Declaration
- 13:10 Tavush Governor’s Office denies reports claiming residents expected to be evacuated from border zone
- 12:28 Judge orders re-arrest of MP Armen Charchyan
- 12:17 Armenia’s Human Rights Defender held at gunpoint by Azerbaijani serviceman
- 11:37 Armenian President congratulates on 31st anniversary of Independence Declaration
- 11:28 US Ambassador highlights Armenia tourism potential, points out Syunik
- 11:17 Armenia reports 251 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:47 239,342 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far
- 09:56 Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador
- 09:36 Gunfire opened in Kabul airport, Afghan security officer killed
- 08.21-20:08 PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with President of France
- 08.21-14:46 President of Artsakh meets with Armenia FM
- 08.21-14:25 CSTO leaders to discuss Afghanistan
- 08.21-12:52 Chinese foreign minister congratulates Ararat Mirzoyan on appointment
19:56, 08.20.2021
Viewed 2962 times Grandmaster Elina Danielian becomes Champion of Europe – unprecedented success for Armenia
21:05, 08.16.2021
Viewed 2315 times Intensive border fighting in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia – Armenia suffers 1 casualty, Azerbaijan 3
15:35, 08.16.2021
Viewed 2247 times Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”
15:03, 08.19.2021
Viewed 2045 times Pashinyan Administration says Armenia still ready to normalize ties with Turkey without preconditions
13:10, 08.18.2021
Viewed 2027 times Historian schools Aliyev on who’s who in the region