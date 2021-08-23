Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Russia plans signing new contract with Turkey on S-400 supllies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia plans to sign a new contract with Turkey on delivering a new batch of S-400 missile systems, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS,  Alexander Mikheev, General Director of Rosoboronexport announced, adding that negotiations with Turkey are in the final stage.








