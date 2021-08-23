YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan will be in Moscow from August 23-28.

ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Ministry informs that the delegation will participate in the "Army-2021" international military-technical conference in Moscow.

Apart fro, theparticipation in the conference, the Armenian delegation wll also participate in the exhbition, will hold meetings and sign contracts with the leaderships of Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, "Rosoboronexport", "Irkut", "KamAZ", "Uralvagonzavod", "KTRV" and other companies.