Armenia to boost economic ties with Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived to Kyrgyzstan to take part in the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session in the town of Cholpon-Ata.

PM Pashinyan was greeted by Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov at the Cholpon-Ata State Complex where the two leaders held a meeting and delivered remarks.

Congratulating PM Pashinyan on the victory of his political party in the recent parliamentary election in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov mentioned that in 2021 both Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are marking 30 years of independence. “I am glad to have this opportunity to congratulate you and in person of you the entire Armenian nation on this important holiday,” President Japarov said.

In turn, PM Pashinyan said: “Dear President Japarov, I am very happy to meet you in person. This is our first face-to-face meeting since your election as President of Kyrgyzstan. I’d like to wholeheartedly congratulate you on this occasion and wish successes for the prosperity of the friendly Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz people. Indeed, this year our countries are marking their 30th anniversaries of independence, and I also congratulate you on this occasion. We must think and work in the direction of further developing our countries. Especially because we are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, which opens new possibilities for the development of trade-economic relations. Of course, unfortunately, the volume of mutual trade turnover between our countries isn’t big. We must work in this direction.”

Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Japarov reiterated readiness to develop partnership, attached importance to high-level official mutual visits and activating inter-parliamentary partnership. The two leaders concurred that there is untapped potential for trade-economic cooperation and that economic ties must be boosted. The upcoming Armenian-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission session due in autumn was highlighted in this context.

Pashinyan and Japarov also exchanged views on regional security and challenges and concurred that conflicts and existing problems must be resolved exclusively peacefully.