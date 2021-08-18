Japan’s JICA notes prospects of cooperation with Armenia in ICT

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. JICA – the Japan International Cooperation Agency conducted research in Armenia’s information and communications technology sector and is now drawing the attention of Japanese companies on outlining prospects of cooperation with Armenia, the ministry of high tech industry said in a news release.

A promotion video prepared by JICA presents Armenia as a leading ITC country with big scientific-research and human creative potential. JICA mentions the successes in Armenia since the Soviet times.