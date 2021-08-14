Over 400 new apartments to be built in Artsakh's Ivanyan community

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited Ivanyan community in Artsakh’s Askeran region on August 14 and got acquainted with the large-scale housing construction in two districts, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.

The constructions are mainly carried out with the funding of ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund and will be finished in 2022.

Arayik Harutyunyan emphasized the importance of housing programs in Artsakh, noting that the 402 apartments being built in that community will greatly ease the situation.