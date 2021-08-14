Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 August

Floods in Turkey kill 44

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of the victims of the floods in Turkish northern cities of Kastamonu and Sinop has reached 44, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Turkish Emergency Situations department informed.  

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared the cities in the north of the country a disaster zone.








