Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-08-21

YEREVAN, 3 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 August, USD exchange rate up by 2.74 drams to 490.93 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.62 drams to 583.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.57 drams to 683.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 64.87 drams to 28591.5 drams. Silver price up by 0.91 drams to 400.99 drams. Platinum price up by 360.29 drams to 16746.57 drams.