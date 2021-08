More Cabinet members appointed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian formalized the re-appointment of several Cabinet members nominated by PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Health minister Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan and Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan were re-appointed.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan was also re-appointed.

Ex-ombudsman Karen Andreasyan was appointed Minister of Justice while Tigran Khachatryan was appointed Finance Minister.

