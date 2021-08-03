MPs expected to elect vice speakers
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers are expected to elect three Deputy Speakers of Parliament during the August 3 session.
Earlier on August 2, the inaugural session of the new parliament saw Alen Simonyan elected as Speaker of Parliament.
MPs will then elect chairs of standing committees.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12:03 Armenian cenbank raises re-financing rate by 0,5%
- 11:57 Artsakh announces construction of $25 million major HPP in Martakert
- 11:07 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 237 new cases
- 10:30 Opposition factions turn to high court
- 10:26 Ruling party and opposition name candidates for deputy speaker
- 10:06 MPs expected to elect vice speakers
- 09:00 European Stocks up - 02-08-21
- 08:59 US stocks - 02-08-21
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-21
- 08:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-08-21
- 08:57 Oil Prices Down - 02-08-21
- 08:55 Pallone amendment is Washington’s first message to Aliyev – ANCA Executive Director
- 07:22 Boxing: Team Armenia’s Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics
- 08.02-20:11 Azerbaijani armed forces violate ceasefire regime in two different directions – Armenian side suffers no casualties
- 08.02-19:28 Russian President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia
- 08.02-19:19 PM Pashinyan congratulates Alen Simonyan on being elected National Assembly President
- 08.02-18:46 Alen Simonyan appointed President of the National Assembly
- 08.02-18:37 Lilit Makunts appointed Ambassador of Armenia to USA
- 08.02-18:32 Gnel Sanosyan appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures
- 08.02-18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-21
- 08.02-17:58 Asian Stocks down - 02-08-21
- 08.02-17:54 Gnel Sanosyan relieved of the post of Gegharkunik Governor
- 08.02-17:23 Young Ambassador of Diaspora: Armenia to kick off new program in September
- 08.02-16:17 More Cabinet members named
- 08.02-16:08 Arshak Karapetyan appointed Armenian Minister of Defense
12:37, 07.31.2021
Viewed 1777 times US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence
12:38, 07.28.2021
Viewed 1634 times French Ambassador comments on possibility of providing support to Armenia in defense field
10:34, 07.30.2021
Viewed 1586 times Azeri drone intercepted by Armenia is Israeli-made Aerostar
15:02, 07.27.2021
Viewed 1578 times Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military
17:22, 07.30.2021
Viewed 1571 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-21