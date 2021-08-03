Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 August

MPs expected to elect vice speakers

MPs expected to elect vice speakers

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers are expected to elect three Deputy Speakers of Parliament during the August 3 session.

Earlier on August 2, the inaugural session of the new parliament saw Alen Simonyan elected as Speaker of Parliament.

MPs will then elect chairs of standing committees.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]