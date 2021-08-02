Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-21

YEREVAN, 2 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 August, USD exchange rate is up by 1.95 drams to 488.19 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.37 drams to 580.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 6.69 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.28 drams to 679.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 570.16 drams to 28656.37 drams. Silver price is up by 12.46 drams to 400.08 drams. Platinum price is up by 2.92 drams to 16386.28 drams.