“New precedent in Armenian judiciary” – 1/3 of court presidents are women

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 1/3 of presidents of courts are women – a new precedent in the Armenian judiciary.

“Recently, presidents of 4 provincial courts were appointed, 3 of whom are women. If we view all courts, then 1/3 in the number of presidents are women. There hasn’t been anything like this especially in the first instance. We’ve created a new precedent, we have appointed young women to this responsible position, trying their skills and capabilities in ensuring the normal work of courts,” said Gagik Jhangiryan, the acting president of the Supreme Judicial Council.

