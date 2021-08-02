Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

“New precedent in Armenian judiciary” – 1/3 of court presidents are women

“New precedent in Armenian judiciary” – 1/3 of court presidents are women

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 1/3 of presidents of courts are women – a new precedent in the Armenian judiciary.

“Recently, presidents of 4 provincial courts were appointed, 3 of whom are women. If we view all courts, then 1/3 in the number of presidents are women. There hasn’t been anything like this especially in the first instance. We’ve created a new precedent, we have appointed young women to this responsible position, trying their skills and capabilities in ensuring the normal work of courts,” said Gagik Jhangiryan, the acting president of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]