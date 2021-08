Tokyo 2020: Armenian wrestlers advance into semifinals

TOKYO, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers Artur Aleksanyan (97kg) and Karapet Chalyan (77kg) have entered the Tokyo 2020 semifinals.

Aleksanyan defeated 5:1 Finland’s Arvi Savolainen, while Chalyan won 2:1 in the match against Russia’s Alexander Chekhirkin.

Aleksanyan’s opponent in the upcoming semifinals is Iran’s Mohammadhadi Saravi and Chalyan will face Akzut Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan.

