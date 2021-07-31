LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-07-21

LONDON, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 July:

The price of aluminum is up by 2.89% to $2619.00, copper price is down by 0.31% to $9775.00, lead price is up by 1.04% to $2385.00, nickel price is up by 0.61% to $19885.00, tin price is down by 0.24% to $34750.00, zinc price is up by 1.32% to $3033.50, molybdenum price is up by 0.39% to $39970.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.