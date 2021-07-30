Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-21

YEREVAN, 30 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 July, USD exchange rate up by 1.88 drams to 486.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.25 drams to 578.33 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.60 drams to 679.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 108.60 drams to 28086.21 drams. Silver price up by 1.50 drams to 387.62 drams. Platinum price up by 63.34 drams to 16383.36 drams.