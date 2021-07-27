Healthcare available for everyone - Comprehensive health insurance planned to be introduced from 2024

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to introduce comprehensive health insurance starting from 2024 and health tax can be set up. ARMENPRESS reports "Health Insurance in Armenia. Legal regulations and practical application ”discussion was organized in Yerevan jointly by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Armenian Medical Association.

''The works we had started two years ago, unfortunately, had stopped for well-known reasons. We continue working on the concept of that document, but now we also start joint discussions with our medical society, experts, who can guide us to the correct point on our way to the introduction of insurance'', Deputy Health Minister Lena Nanushyan said, reminding the goals – healthcare system available for everyone.

She noted that many people spend huge sums for healthcare, but many do not even are unable to apply for medical services due to financial problems.

Health financing expert Samvel Kharazyan noted that It is planned to develop a law on the introduction of comprehensive health insurance, as well as a package of amendments to other laws. ''The introduction of the insurance system is expected in 2024'', he said.