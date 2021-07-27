LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-07-21

LONDON, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.18% to $2508.50, copper price up by 1.51% to $9604.50, lead price up by 0.23% to $2381.50, nickel price up by 1.12% to $19481.00, tin price up by 0.87% to $34476.00, zinc price up by 0.08% to $2963.50, molybdenum price up by 0.23% to $39419.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.