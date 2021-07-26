Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-07-21

YEREVAN, 26 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 July, USD exchange rate is down by 0.90 drams to 482.52 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.39 drams to 569.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 6.52 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.52 drams to 665.64 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 49.74 drams to 27917.87 drams. Silver price is up by 0.74 drams to 390.39 drams. Platinum price is down by 77.73 drams to 16676.88 drams.