Opening ceremony of Summer Olympic Games begins in Tokyo

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games has kicked off in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

For the first time in history, the ceremony is not attended by fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, only 950 officials are attending the event.

Last year the Games were postponed due to COVID-19.

The Games will last until August 8.

