Armenia’s caretaker minister of health visits Athens, Greece

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan has departed for Greece to take part in the summit on the required actions to address the impact of the COVID-19 on mental health and service delivery systems, the ministry reports.

The summit is held under the auspices of the ministry of healthcare in cooperation with the World Health Organization’s Europe Region.

The summit is attended by representatives of the political leadership of the WHO member states, as well as experts.

In her remarks Anahit Avanesyan said that in the first months of the outbreak of COVID-19 Armenia has declared lockdown as a result of which separate groups of the people, individuals have been quarantined. “Of course, such measures at that stage were the necessary and only means of fighting the virus. But it’s understandable that the quarantine of the people left also its negative impact on the mental health”, she said.

