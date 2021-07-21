Chief of General Staff visits Soldier’s Home Rehabilitation Center

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today the Soldier’s Home Rehabilitation Center in Yerevan accompanied by head of the military-medical department at the Armed Forces, Colonel Sahak Ohanyan, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Rector of the Yerevan State Medical University, Professor Armen Muradyan introduced the guests on the Center’s capacities, features, treatment methods, as well as the social assistance programs for wounded and disabled servicemen.

He presented the cooperation programs to the Chief of the General Staff.

At the end of the visit Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan handed over a symbolic souvenir named Armenian Soldier to the Center.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan