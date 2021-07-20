EU Special Representative comments on Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation, calls for restraint

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has commented on the current situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Deeply worrying developments continue on Armenia –Azerbaijan state border. Reiterate our call for restraint and separation of forces and constructive engagement on border issues before new casualties are registered. EU stands ready to assist the sides”, Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that in the evening of July 19, starting from 18:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several hours with the use of various caliber firearms. Mortars were also used regularly. The leader of Yeraskh community was wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani shooting.

