Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-07-21

YEREVAN, 16 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 July, USD exchange rate is down by 0.66 drams to 494.78 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.92 drams to 584.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 6.68 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.40 drams to 684.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 29.94 drams to 29011.38 drams. Silver price stood at 416.86 drams. Platinum price is down by 55.83 drams to 17975.53 drams.








