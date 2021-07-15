Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia has documented 791 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic. In total, 146,069 patients have died from COVID-19 in Russia, TASS reports citing the anti-crisis center.

The preliminary lethality rate has remained at 2.48%, the data provided by the center suggests.

In the past 24 hours, 108 COVID-19 deaths have been documented in St. Petersburg, 33 in the Irkutsk Region, 26 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 25 in the Krasnodar Region, 23 in the Voronezh Region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 21,493 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,278,976.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at about 89.7% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg confirmed 1,926 recoveries, the Moscow Region — 1,876, the Sverdlovsk Region — 447, Crimea — 418 and the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 337.