Armenian citizens to decide the name of the new national airline

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The name of the new Armenian national airline to be established under the agreement signed between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and the national airline of Abu Dhabi Air Arabia will be decided by the citizens of Armenia through an open tender, ARMENPRESS reports the acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Avinyan stated said, noting that the competition starts on July 14.

Those wishing to participate can send their proposal for airline name to [email protected] within 4 weeks, as well as to the Armenian National Interests Fund Facebook page.

The deadline for submitting proposals is August 14, after which the company's board of directors will choose the final name.