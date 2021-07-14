COVID-19: Armenia included in Abu Dhabi’s “Green list”

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has been included in Abu Dhabi’s “Green list”, which means that passengers arriving from Armenia will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport, the Embassy of Armenia in the United Arab Emirates reports.

Earlier Spain has announced that it opens its borders for Armenian tourists. From July 14 the BLS Spanish visa center will start its operation, and those seeking visa can apply with an advanced registration.

Sweden also made a decision to completely eliminate the entry ban for the citizens of Armenia.

In early July Germany has revised its entry ban restrictions for a number of countries, including Armenia. Citizens, who live in one of these countries, can travel to Germany regardless of the vaccination status.

Greece has also lifted the coronavirus-related restrictions for the citizens of several countries, including Armenia.

As of the latest data, 189 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 226,756.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan