Armenia reports 189 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. 189 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 226,756, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5001 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 13.

86 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 217,896.

The death toll has reached 4552 (3 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3198.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan